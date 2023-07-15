DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,579 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $164,197,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $45.39 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.