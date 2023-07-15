DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 93 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 910.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 143,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,896,000 after buying an additional 122,434 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $250.54 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.50.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.