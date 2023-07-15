Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,819,600 shares, a growth of 1,989.1% from the June 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Locations Stock Performance

Shares of DLOC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Digital Locations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc engages in the business of aggregation, development, and acquiring small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

