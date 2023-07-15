Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.04.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.73 and a 200-day moving average of $327.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

