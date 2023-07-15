Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DWLAF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Sunday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWLAF opened at $1.30 on Friday. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

