Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 1,147 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

