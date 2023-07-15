Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 5.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.