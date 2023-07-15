Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

