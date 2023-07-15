Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $209,464,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.4 %

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

