FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

