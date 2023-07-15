Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $539.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

