Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 238 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PTC were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.30. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.94 and a 1-year high of $146.02.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,912 shares of company stock worth $44,348,835. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.92.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.