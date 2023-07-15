Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 369 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,678,000 after acquiring an additional 486,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,388,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

