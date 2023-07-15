Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.