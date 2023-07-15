Fifth Third Bancorp Has $365,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,503 shares of company stock worth $6,828,790. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

