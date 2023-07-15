Fifth Third Bancorp Has $370,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.62 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.