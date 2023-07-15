Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,465 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 791.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $180.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,727 shares of company stock worth $110,430,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

