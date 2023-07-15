Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 189 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 86.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

