Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

