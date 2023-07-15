First Bancorp Inc ME Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,316.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

