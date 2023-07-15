First Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

