First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 2,022.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

