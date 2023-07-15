Forum Financial Management LP Has $14 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.