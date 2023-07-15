Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,260 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

