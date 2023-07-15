Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after acquiring an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,323,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

