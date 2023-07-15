Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in June

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 145.43%.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

