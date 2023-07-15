FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 199,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,903 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $186.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 22.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $62,738.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at $216,836.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $62,738.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,836.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $59,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at $81,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,505 shares of company stock worth $286,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

