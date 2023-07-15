Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 753 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.62 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2221 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

