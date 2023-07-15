Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 663.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 159,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $264.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

