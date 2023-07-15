Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AHHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AHHX opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Adaptive High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.

