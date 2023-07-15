Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in eBay by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in eBay by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,707,619 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

