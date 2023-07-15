Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $292.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.15. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $293.26.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.