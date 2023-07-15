Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

