Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $158,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MMP opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

