Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $68.46 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

