Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after purchasing an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

