Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Match Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

MTCH opened at $48.07 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.