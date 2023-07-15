Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $186,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,881,000 after purchasing an additional 217,755 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,543,000 after acquiring an additional 486,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

