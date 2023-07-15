Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at $1,378,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 437.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $18.23 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

