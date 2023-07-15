Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

SMH opened at $156.90 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $160.70. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

