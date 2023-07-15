Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,882 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of -333.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,521 shares of company stock worth $9,657,005 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

