Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,448 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 410.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

