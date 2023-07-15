Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 680 ($8.75) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.32) to GBX 1,000 ($12.87) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 730 ($9.39) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $40.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

