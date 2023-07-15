Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UAL opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $57.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

