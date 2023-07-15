Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $282.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

