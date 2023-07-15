Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $84.59.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

