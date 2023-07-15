Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

