Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $409.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.82 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
