Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

