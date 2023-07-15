Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,981 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

